Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.00

Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd (TSE:CUP.U)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.00 and traded as high as C$15.00. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at C$15.00, with a volume of 2,800 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$563.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54.

About Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U)

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the electricity generation, transmission, and distribution activities in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2018, it operated diesel generating units with an installed generating capacity of 161 megawatts; and 8 transformer substations with approximately 441 miles of land-based high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cable.

