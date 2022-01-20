Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Sold by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB cut its position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.21% of Cassava Sciences worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter worth about $381,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 129.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 309.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 29,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 131.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.51. The company had a trading volume of 24,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,341. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $146.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.22 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.53.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

