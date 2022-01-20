CastleArk Alternatives LLC Acquires New Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 387,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,850,000. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 1.7% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CastleArk Alternatives LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 908.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 200,161 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after purchasing an additional 205,240 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 283.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 107,749 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.95. 7,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,788. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total value of $1,294,728.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

