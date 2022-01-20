CastleArk Alternatives LLC Buys Shares of 179,195 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 179,195 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,445,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.16. The stock had a trading volume of 625,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,719,485. The company has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.27. General Motors has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. General Motors’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.