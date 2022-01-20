CastleArk Alternatives LLC Buys Shares of 374,635 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 374,635 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $54,408,000. NIKE comprises 2.1% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at $67,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Bank of America cut their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.13.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 135,376 shares of company stock worth $22,705,317 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.31. The stock had a trading volume of 64,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,145,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $231.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.19. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

