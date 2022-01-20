CastleArk Alternatives LLC Invests $34.97 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,745 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,972,000. Adobe makes up 1.3% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $58,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.4% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 33,667 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.8% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 395,063 shares of the software company’s stock worth $227,446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,173 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.1% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 57,299 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE traded up $12.41 on Thursday, reaching $528.99. 37,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,989,840. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $600.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $618.47. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $252.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,379 shares of company stock valued at $4,582,486 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.56.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.