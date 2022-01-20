CastleArk Alternatives LLC Makes New $34.39 Million Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,394,000. ASML accounts for 1.3% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 14.3% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 39.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 78.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,686,000 after purchasing an additional 34,512 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ASML by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 26.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. AlphaValue downgraded shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $815.71.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $23.46 on Thursday, hitting $722.28. 19,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $786.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $787.43. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $501.11 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The firm has a market cap of $295.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.