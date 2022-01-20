CastleArk Alternatives LLC Makes New $43.16 Million Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 165,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,164,000. PayPal comprises about 1.7% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after acquiring an additional 359,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PayPal by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after acquiring an additional 560,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,102,000 after acquiring an additional 620,061 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after acquiring an additional 366,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL traded up $5.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,482,833. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.60 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.95.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

