CastleArk Alternatives LLC Makes New Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 315,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,359,000. Microchip Technology makes up about 1.8% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. CastleArk Alternatives LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Microchip Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $211,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $7,903,240.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438 in the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.66.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.09. 53,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,829,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.18. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.22%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

