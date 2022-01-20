CastleArk Alternatives LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 530,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,384,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. CastleArk Alternatives LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 342,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,016,000 after purchasing an additional 142,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,251,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,684,000 after purchasing an additional 233,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.31. 667,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,198,398. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $82.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.