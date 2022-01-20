CastleArk Alternatives LLC Purchases New Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,602,000. Lululemon Athletica makes up 0.8% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,940 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 60,446 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,462,000 after purchasing an additional 57,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $6.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $337.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,164. The firm has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.53. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.45.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

