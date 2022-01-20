CastleArk Alternatives LLC Takes $54.41 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 374,635 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $54,408,000. NIKE accounts for about 2.1% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth $47,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.13.

NKE stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.31. 64,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,145,859. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $16,752,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,376 shares of company stock worth $22,705,317. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

