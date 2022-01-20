CastleArk Alternatives LLC Takes $55.59 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 97,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,589,000. Lam Research makes up 2.1% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CastleArk Alternatives LLC owned 0.07% of Lam Research at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $2,236,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Lam Research by 4.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Lam Research by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $23,754,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Lam Research by 6.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $647.52. The stock had a trading volume of 17,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,240. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $481.05 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $679.72 and a 200 day moving average of $625.04. The company has a market cap of $91.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.07.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,555 shares of company stock worth $29,250,803 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

