CastleArk Alternatives LLC Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 60,745 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,972,000. Adobe comprises 1.3% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $1,343,473,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after buying an additional 762,224 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Adobe by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $838,742,000 after buying an additional 702,734 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Adobe by 1,842.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,311,000 after buying an additional 647,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Adobe by 1,528.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock worth $280,284,000 after buying an additional 449,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $12.41 on Thursday, reaching $528.99. 37,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,989,840. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $600.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $618.47. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $252.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.56.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,379 shares of company stock worth $4,582,486 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

