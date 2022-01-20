CastleArk Alternatives LLC Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 59,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $18,206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.07.

Shares of DHR traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $288.39. 24,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,262. The firm has a market cap of $206.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.60. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

