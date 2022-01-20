Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 6,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.94.
In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of CAT stock traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.91. The stock had a trading volume of 179,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $179.34 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.90 and its 200 day moving average is $206.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
Featured Story: Margin
