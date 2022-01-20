Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 6,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.94.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 181.6% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 42.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,783,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,227,000 after buying an additional 35,984 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.91. The stock had a trading volume of 179,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $179.34 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.90 and its 200 day moving average is $206.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

