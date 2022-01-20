Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Short Interest Down 20.8% in December

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 998,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,403,000 after purchasing an additional 108,250 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 994,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,142,000 after purchasing an additional 52,863 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 12.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

CATY stock opened at $45.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $46.96.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.66%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

