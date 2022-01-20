CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 4,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBAK Energy Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in CBAK Energy Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CBAK Energy Technology by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in CBAK Energy Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CBAK Energy Technology by 593.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 74,585 shares in the last quarter. 7.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBAK Energy Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:CBAT opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $103.79 million, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55. CBAK Energy Technology has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $9.59.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.56 million for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 119.23%.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The firm offers aluminum-case cell, battery pack, cylindrical cell, lithium polymer cell, and high-power lithium battery cell types of Li-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles; light electric vehicles; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high power applications.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CBAK Energy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBAK Energy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.