CBC.network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $64,288.00 (CBC)

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, CBC.network has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One CBC.network coin can now be bought for about $0.0527 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. CBC.network has a total market capitalization of $8.21 million and approximately $64,288.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00052812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006969 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00114427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

CBC.network Profile

CBC.network (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CBC.network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBC.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CBC.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

