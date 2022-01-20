CBOE Vest Financial LLC Has $5.04 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 158,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 64.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 16,321 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 8.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.35. The stock had a trading volume of 137,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,312,372. The firm has a market cap of $242.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $175.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.07.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

