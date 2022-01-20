CBOE Vest Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 1.6% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 87.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 34.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Linde by 2,250.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LIN stock traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $325.61. The stock had a trading volume of 34,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,423. The stock has a market cap of $166.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.28. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $240.80 and a 52-week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.40.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

