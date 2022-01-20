CBOE Vest Financial LLC Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 1.6% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,394,000 after buying an additional 967,581 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in S&P Global by 357.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,513,000 after buying an additional 571,161 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 33.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,321,000 after purchasing an additional 453,296 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $181,029,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $7.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $430.56. 18,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,518. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $445.69. The company has a market cap of $103.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.90.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

