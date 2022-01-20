CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Short Interest Down 21.1% in December

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE IGR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.92. 6,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,613. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.30. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $9.89.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%.
About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
