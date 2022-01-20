CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Short Interest Down 21.1% in December

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE IGR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.92. 6,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,613. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.30. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $9.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Stolper Co boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 144,309 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,632,844 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 81,196 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter.

About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

