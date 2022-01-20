CBTX (CBTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $36.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. CBTX had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 8.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect CBTX to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBTX opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $774.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.99. CBTX has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. CBTX’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CBTX by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CBTX by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CBTX by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBTX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CBTX by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. 38.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

