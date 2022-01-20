CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) has received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.00.

OTGLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded CD Projekt from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Monday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CD Projekt from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

OTCMKTS:OTGLY opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60. CD Projekt has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

