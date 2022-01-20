Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Shares Up 3.8%

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) shot up 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 10,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 million, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48.

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter. Ceapro had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 9.55%.

Ceapro, Inc engages in the development and marketing of natural products for personal care, cosmetic, human, and animal health industries. It operates through the Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry, and Cosmeceutical Industry segments. The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry segment involves the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production and development and commercialization of active ingredients derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries.

