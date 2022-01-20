Celanese (CE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Celanese (NYSE:CE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Celanese to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CE opened at $168.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.72. Celanese has a 52 week low of $115.42 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CE. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

