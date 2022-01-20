Celo (CELO) Price Reaches $4.35 on Top Exchanges

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Celo has a total market cap of $1.69 billion and $44.57 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Celo has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can now be purchased for about $4.35 or 0.00010127 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00058433 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00064327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.81 or 0.07487563 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,005.11 or 1.00037945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00065762 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007928 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 387,111,233 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

