Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CELTF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Centamin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $1.29 on Thursday. Centamin has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

