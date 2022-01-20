Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.95

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.95 ($0.70) and traded as high as GBX 59.50 ($0.81). Centaur Media shares last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.78), with a volume of 221,890 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 55.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 50.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.44 million and a P/E ratio of -71.88.

Centaur Media Company Profile (LON:CAU)

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

