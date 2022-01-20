Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $239.22

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2022

Shares of Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 239.22 ($3.26) and traded as low as GBX 225.94 ($3.08). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 237 ($3.23), with a volume of 309,008 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAML shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($4.03) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.37) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($4.03) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 240.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 239.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £417.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile (LON:CAML)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.