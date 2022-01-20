Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $239.22

Shares of Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 239.22 ($3.26) and traded as low as GBX 225.94 ($3.08). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 237 ($3.23), with a volume of 309,008 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAML shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($4.03) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.37) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($4.03) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 240.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 239.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £417.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

