Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Buys 2,000 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 1.7% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PayPal by 224.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $291,480,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in PayPal by 95.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,656,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,628,000 after acquiring an additional 809,608 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.95.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $178.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,482,833. The company has a market capitalization of $210.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.60 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.