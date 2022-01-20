Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,849 shares during the period. ASML comprises about 2.3% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 14.3% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 39.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 78.0% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,686,000 after acquiring an additional 34,512 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ASML by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 26.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the period. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML stock traded up $25.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $724.56. 27,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,530. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $501.11 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $786.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $787.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $296.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.71.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.