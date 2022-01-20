Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,002 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems accounts for about 1.1% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,087,000. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 309,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,373,000 after acquiring an additional 129,500 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,661,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 168,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,533,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.07.

CDNS stock traded up $3.01 on Thursday, reaching $156.18. 39,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,807. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.20.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $1,091,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $182,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,233 shares of company stock valued at $16,194,505. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

