Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises approximately 1.1% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $925,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Synopsys by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 297,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,124,000 after acquiring an additional 107,925 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Synopsys by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 16,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,008,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,836,000 after acquiring an additional 12,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SNPS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $8.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $320.75. 10,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,132. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.69 and a 52 week high of $377.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.58. The company has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

