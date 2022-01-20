Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Short Interest Update

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 3.8% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 30.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.73. The company had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,626. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $45.77 and a 12-month high of $86.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Century Communities will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.80%.

CCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

