Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) SVP Richard M. Traynor Sells 5,000 Shares

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $26.88 on Thursday. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a PE ratio of -64.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Certara by 48.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Certara by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Certara by 127.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Certara by 11.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Certara by 13.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

CERT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

