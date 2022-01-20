CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $36.86

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.86 and last traded at $36.87, with a volume of 1738 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average of $44.62. The company has a market capitalization of $840.70 million, a PE ratio of -296.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.03.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. CEVA’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $417,759.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $429,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,092,000 after purchasing an additional 57,502 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 858,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,642,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 496,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

