ChainX (PCX) Price Reaches $1.87 on Major Exchanges

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 20th. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $22.65 million and approximately $729,677.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can now be bought for about $1.87 or 0.00004372 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ChainX has traded 26% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00058055 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00064264 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,187.99 or 0.07467952 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,733.82 or 1.00105251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00065317 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007901 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 12,134,675 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

