Champion Iron (CIA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$331.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$415.90 million.

Shares of CIA opened at C$5.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.93, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.20. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of C$3.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.24.

CIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. dropped their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.25 price target on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Champion Iron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.26.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

