Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.95

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (LON:CHAR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.95 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 10.80 ($0.15). Chariot Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 9.80 ($0.13), with a volume of 26,694,474 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHAR. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) target price on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) target price on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 13.20 and a quick ratio of 13.20. The firm has a market cap of £74.44 million and a P/E ratio of -14.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.95.

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

