Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Holdings Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,512,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.27% of Chesapeake Energy worth $524,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $375,804,000. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 58.3% in the second quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,002,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,944,000 after acquiring an additional 737,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 29.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,900,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,655,000 after buying an additional 427,209 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth $72,409,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,201,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,387,000 after buying an additional 92,571 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Shares of CHK opened at $67.53 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $73.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.30 and a 200-day moving average of $60.63.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

CHK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.