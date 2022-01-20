Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) EVP James William Johnson Sells 23,000 Shares

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) EVP James William Johnson sold 23,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $2,988,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James William Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, James William Johnson sold 40,000 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $5,067,600.00.

On Friday, January 7th, James William Johnson sold 17,000 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $2,129,760.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $128.45. 11,344,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,007,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.48. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.57 and a fifty-two week high of $130.86. The firm has a market cap of $247.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

