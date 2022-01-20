Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.7% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 126,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 224.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 29,298 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $1,834,000. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,201 shares of company stock valued at $46,051,281 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.70.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $129.98. 326,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,719,765. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $84.57 and a 12 month high of $130.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

