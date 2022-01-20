Chi Gastoken Market Cap Reaches $150,173.14 (CHI)

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last week, Chi Gastoken has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Chi Gastoken coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular exchanges. Chi Gastoken has a market cap of $150,173.14 and approximately $67,066.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chi Gastoken Coin Profile

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 coins and its circulating supply is 853,394 coins. The official website for Chi Gastoken is 1inch.exchange/# . The official message board for Chi Gastoken is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b . Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chi Gastoken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chi Gastoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chi Gastoken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chi Gastoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

