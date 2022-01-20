China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) Short Interest Update

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 57,800 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.88% of China Finance Online worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get China Finance Online alerts:

China Finance Online stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,447. China Finance Online has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.37.

China Finance Online Co, Ltd. is a web-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for China Finance Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Finance Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.