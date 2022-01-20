China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.57. China Finance Online shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 23,637 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $15.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61.

Get China Finance Online alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.88% of China Finance Online worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Finance Online Co, Ltd. is a web-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for China Finance Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Finance Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.