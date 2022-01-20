Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $4.97

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.97, but opened at $5.29. Chindata Group shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 14,272 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chindata Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.85 and a beta of 2.83.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at about $11,688,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 136.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,200,000 after buying an additional 3,369,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,341,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,240,000 after buying an additional 194,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.04% of the company’s stock.
About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
