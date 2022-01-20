Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $4.97

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.97, but opened at $5.29. Chindata Group shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 14,272 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chindata Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.85 and a beta of 2.83.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at about $11,688,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 136.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,200,000 after buying an additional 3,369,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,341,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,240,000 after buying an additional 194,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

