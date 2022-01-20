Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report $1.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.94 billion and the highest is $1.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year sales of $7.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $7.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS.

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,929.00 to $1,920.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,998.26.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,049,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,467.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,679.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,770.77. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,256.27 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.