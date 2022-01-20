Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.00

Shares of Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.31.

Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Chiyoda had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a positive return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $607.74 million during the quarter.

Chiyoda Corp. engages in the provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Others. The Engineering segment engages in the consulting, planning, design, construction, procurement, commissioning and maintenance services for industrial machinery. The Others segment deals with the temporary staffing and travel services.

